Three killed in road accident in Ballia

Ballia (UP): Three people were killed while another was injured when their motorcycle collided with a car here, police said.

The accident took place on Monday evening. The deceased belonged to Sahodeeh village, police said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

