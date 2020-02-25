Three killed in road accident in Ballia
Ballia (UP): Three people were killed while another was injured when their motorcycle collided with a car here, police said.
The accident took place on Monday evening. The deceased belonged to Sahodeeh village, police said.
The bodies have been sent for postmortem.
