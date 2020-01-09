Three killed in car-truck collision
Aurangabad: Three people were killed when a car collided with a truck in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district Thursday early morning, police said.
The mishap took place around 4 am when the car was coming to Aurangabad from Paithan. It collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction near Isarwadi in Paithan taluka, a police official said.
Three car occupants, all residents of Ahmednagar district, died on the spot, he said.
The deceased were identified as Balasaheb Dhake (45), Suman Raghunath Narwade (65) and Ambika Balasaheb Dhake (40).
The bodies were sent to a hospital in Paithan for postmortem, the official added.
