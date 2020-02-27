Three killed as car plunges into Telangana canal

Hyderabad: Three members of a family were killed when the car in which they were travelling plunged into a canal in Telangana's Nalgonda district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred near Dugyala village in PA Palle 'mandal' (block).

According to police, the car apparently went out of control and fell in PMRP canal.

The deceased were identified as Orsu Raghu, his wife Alivelu and their daughter Kirti. Their son, however, was rescued and admitted to a hospital.