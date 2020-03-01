Three killed after two goods train collide in MP's Singrauli district

Singrauli: Three people were killed after two goods trains collided near a village in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district early Sunday morning, police said. The mishap took place around 4.40 am when a coal-laden train heading towards Uttar Pradesh from Amlori mine in Madhya Pradesh collided with an empty goods train near Ghanhari village, located around seven km from here, Singrauli's Additional Superintendent of Police Pradeep Shende said.

Thirteen wagons of one of the trains and an engine jumped off the tracks following the collision.

Three bodies have been pulled out from the engine so far, the official said.

An enquiry committee has been constituted to look into the reasons of this incident, however, preliminary investigations revealed that the side collision of empty rake with loaded rake coming from opposite direction. 3 UPL contract employees — the loco pilot, assistant loco pilot and the point man had lost their lives as a result of unfortunate collision. NTPC authorities rushed to the site when the incident occurred and have been closely monitoring the situation ever since. In an attempt to control the damage, NTPC teams have been stationed at the site.

The track on which the accident occurred is managed by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) for coal transportation from Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh, Shende said.

The mishap has not affected rail passenger traffic as it occurred on the track exclusively used by the NTPC to ferry coal for power generation, the official said.