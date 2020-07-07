Three killed after speeding truck hits motorcycle in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: Three people were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck, police said on Tuesday.



The incident took place near Loyi village under Phugana police station area on Monday evening, they said.

The deceased were identified as Sunil, Suprit and Anuj Kumar. They were headed to Shamli district, the police said.

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, they said.