Three killed, 6 injured as car carrying marriage party collides with truck in J'khand

Palamu: At least three people were killed and six others seriously injured on Tuesday when a car carrying a marriage party collided head on with a truck in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said.



The accident took place around 6 am near Satbarwa area, around 184 km from the state capital, after the car rammed into the stationary truck on Medininagar-Ranchi road, a senior officer said.

The deceased were identified as Sona Singh (45), Loknath Singh (40) and Jogender Singh (36).

Satbarwa Police Station in-charge Risikesh Rai told PTI that one of the deceased died on the spot, while the two others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital here.

"Two injured persons were referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, while four others were admitted to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital," he added.