Three key industrial towns in HP go back to lockdown

Shimla: Inevitable has happened. One district headquarter town–Nahan in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, three key industrial towns of Solan district and a panchayat in Mandi–CM's home district, will go back to lockdown.



This was announced by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in a video message. The CM's message comes in the wake of his Deputy Secretary, a primary contact of Corona positive state's additional Advocate General and a chain of people tested positive during past 48 hours forcing the state government to ban entry of all outsiders in the government secretariat and closure of state High Court till Monday. Besides, Nahan going into lockdown period till July 27, after detection of nearly a two dozen positive cases following a wedding ceremony, another town Dadahu near Nahan will also go back to lockdown.

The Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh (BBN) area in Solan district–another hotspot district, will also observe a lockdown till July 28. One panchayat of the district in CM's home constituency has also been included in the list of areas to go into lock down.