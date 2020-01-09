Millennium Post
Three held after exchange of fire in Wazirabad

New Delhi: Three suspected criminals were arrested following an exchange of fire in Delhi's Wazirabad area on Thursday, police said.

No one was injured during the encounter, they said.

Further details are awaited.

PTI

