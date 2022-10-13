'Three Gehlot loyalists submitted replies to show-cause notice'

New Delhi: Three loyalists of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot – ministers Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi and party leader Dharmendra Rathore – have replied to the show-cause notice issued by the Congress disciplinary committee over a rebellion by a large group of MLAs, sources said on Wednesday.



The disciplinary committee is likely hold its meeting soon to discuss further steps in the matter.

The show-cause notice was issued to the trio after 82 MLAs did not attend an official legislature party meeting convened for passing a resolution authorising the Congress chief to appoint a successor to Gehlot, who was then about to contest the Congress presidential election, and participated in a parallel meeting at Dhariwal's residence in Jaipur laying down conditions to the party.

"The replies of all the three leaders have been received. Soon there will be an offline or online meeting of the disciplinary committee in which further course of action will be considered," a source said.

The three leaders were in Delhi on Wednesday but there was no confirmation as to whether they met any senior leader. The party's disciplinary committee had sent the notices after Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken submitted their written report to party chief Sonia Gandhi charging the three state leaders with "gross indiscipline."

"Prima facie, the above charges are an act of grave indiscipline. Therefore, this show cause notice is being issued seeking your reply within 10 days as to why disciplinary action not be taken against you as per the provisions of the constitution of the Indian National Congress,"

the notice to all three leaders had read.