Three die of COVID-19 in Pondy, 407 cases added

Puducherry: Three people died of coronavirus in Puducherry on Tuesday, raising the toll in the union territory to 546.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar told PTI that 53-year-old Antony Dasanwas the first patient who succumbed to the pandemic in Mahe region ever since the outbreak of the disease.



In all, three died of the illness in the union territory during the last 24 hours.



The official said 407 new fresh cases were reported on Tuesday of which 266 were from Puducherry, 89 in Karaikal, 18 in Yanam and 34 in Mahe region.



The overall tally of COVID-19 infections with the addition of 407 cases were 29,682 while the total active cases were 4,522, total patients recovered and discharged were 24,614.



The total number of those discharged on Tuesday were 393.



The Director noted that the fatality rate was 1.84 percent and recovery rate was 82.93 percent.



The Department of Health has so far tested 2.09 lakh samples of which 1.77 lakh were found to be negative.



Result of examination of remaining samples was awaited, the Director said.



The three patients who succumbed to infection were in the age group ranging between 50 and 60 years and they all had co-morbidities including diabetes.

