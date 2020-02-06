Three coronavirus suspects admitted to hospitals in UP
Lucknow: Three more persons, suspected to have contracted the coronoavirus, have been admitted to government hospitals in Balrampur, Agra and Gonda districts of Uttar Pradesh.
All three have recently returned from China recently and have reported flu like symptoms.
Director, communicable diseases, UP, Dr Mithlesh Chaturvedi said in an official statement that, "The three patients have been kept under observation while their families have been checked to rule out flu. Their samples have been taken and sent to NIV Pune to check for coronavirus."
The state health department also found eight asymptomatic probable cases, including three from Meerut, two each from Bareilly and Gautam Buddha Nagar and one each from Balrampur, Pilibhit, Agra and Lucknow, having travelled to China and sent their samples for analysis.
Health officials informed that samples of 18 suspected cases in the state have been taken. Of these, six tested negative for coronavirus, which originated from China and has recorded its presence in 24 countries. The reports of the remaining samples are awaited.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
AAP Sent Shaheen Bagh Shooter To Defame Hindu Groups: BJP's...6 Feb 2020 6:16 AM GMT
Rs 25 Crore Found From Tamil Film Financier As Actor Vijay...6 Feb 2020 6:12 AM GMT
Parliament LIVE: PM Modi to reply on Motion of Thanks to...6 Feb 2020 5:15 AM GMT
10 MLAs, defectors from Congress and JDS, to join Karnataka...6 Feb 2020 5:09 AM GMT
Three coronavirus suspects admitted to hospitals in UP6 Feb 2020 5:00 AM GMT