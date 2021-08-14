Three civic employees die in Gwalior after breaking down of hydraulic fire tender

Bhopal: In a tragic incident, three employees of the Municipal Corporation died in Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning while another was critically injured after breaking down of a hydraulic fire tender, they were installing the national flag on the old building of the Corporation for Independence Day celebrations.



The incident took place when the employees were trying to hoist the national flag on the top of the historic building from the post office side while sitting in the trolley of the hydraulic fire brigade of the Gwalior Municipal Corporation (GMC). The building is located at the Maharaj Bada premises. There are five historic buildings in the Bada premises and all are decorated every year on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day.

Those employees who have died in the incident are Pradeep Rajouria, Kuldeep Dandotia and Vinod Sharma. Apart from these, three other employees of the GMC have been critically injured including the operator of the fire bigrade.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced Rs 4 lakh to each to the deceased family as an exgratia and government jobs to a family member. He also announced that Rs 50 thousand would be given to each of the injured.

"The incident took place after breaking down of the hydraulically and electronically operated fire tender while the employees of GMC were hoisting the national flag on the historic building. Three people have died and another is in critical condition, his treatment is underway", the Superintendent of Police, Gwalior, Amit Sanghi told Millennium Post. "An FIR has been registered under section 304 of the IPC in the case in the Hujrat Kotwali police station," the SP said.

Expressing his condolences over the deaths of the employees, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, "sad news was received about the death of 3 employees and injuries to 3 people in an accident that occurred while unloading the machine at Maharaj Bada Post Office in Gwalior. I pray to God for peace to the departed souls, strength to the families and speedy recovery of the injured, Peace."