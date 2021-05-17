Three BJP MLAs held for flouting Covid curbs

DARJEELING: Three BJP legislators were arrested in Siliguri for flouting safety restrictions imposed in the state for checking the spread of Covid from Sunday. BJP MLA of Siliguri Shankar Ghosh; Dabgram-Fulbari MLA Shikha Chatterjee and Matigara-Naxalbari MLA Anandamoy Barman and other BJP supporters staged a sit-in protest in front of the BJP party office at Hashmi Chowk in Siliguri around 9 am on Sunday.



An hour later, police arrived and asked them to lift the protest. As they refused, they were booked under the Disaster Management Act and taken to the Siliguri Police Station. Specific cases have been started against the trio. Later, they were released on furnishing bonds. "They have flouted Covid norms. No political congregations or demonstrations are allowed till May 30" added a police officer. Shankar Ghosh had alleged that the state government had failed to translate words into action regarding Covid-19 treatment.

"There is a political vacuum in the BJP. They have no issues at all. The BJP leaders are staging such theatrics just to stay in the limelight and news," said Gautam Deb, Chairman, Board of Administrators, Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

On Sunday, the Darjeeling district recorded 390 fresh cases including 290 from the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area; 2 from Darjeeling Municipality area; 12 Sukna; 17 Kurseong Municipality area; 3 Mirik; 4 Bijanbari; 5 Sukhiapokhari; 11 Kharibari; 82 Matigara; 49 Naxalbari and 6 Phansidewa. At least 275 cases are from the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area including parts of Jalpaiguri. About 361 people have recovered, including home isolation patients.