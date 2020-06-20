Thousands pay emotional adieu to brave soldier in Himchal

Shimla: From Friday onwards a small yet vibrant village Karohta in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradeshwill have a distinction –Martyr's village. The 21-year old Anuksh Thakur, one of 20 brave soldiers killed in the deadliest Indo –China conflict in the treacherous Galwan valley will have his name written in the hearts of every single person born here.



These were words of pride from Vinod Kumar, a village panch, who was first to be informed by the Indian Army headquarters on Wednesday about martyrdom of Punjab Regiment jawan Ankush Thakur, barely one and half year into his military service.

As the body arrived on Friday, thousands of villagers –not alone from Hamirpur but adjoining districts of Una, Bilaspur, Kangra and Mandi thronged enroute raising slogans 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and "China Murdabad."

Despite restrictions about social distancing and other COVID protocols, the youths and elders reached to get a glimpse of his mortal remains carried by the Indian Army personnel in a specially decorated vehicle.

In tears, the people showered flower petals on his body and saluted him with slogans "Ankush Thakur amar rahe."

Ankush Thakur, who happened to be a third generation soldier in the family, had dropped out his college studies to join India Army and follow the footsteps of his ancestors.

His father Anil Thakur, a retired soldier himself saluted his son saying "you were destined to attain martyrdom but my son it was too a short age to go. You loved your country more than your mother –who gave you birth atleast 10 years after your marriage."

His younger brother, a class six student, painted when the body arrived at their home and mother could not control her emotions, cried in shock and disbelief. Though district Hamirpur has largest presence of youths in the Indian army and list of the martyrs is too long, but Ankush is first such gallent jawan who died in the Army's conflict with China.

He was slated to return home this month but his uncle Sunil Thakur informed that he was picked up among others to reach Galwan valley. His company was first to move after reports of Chinese activities in Esteran Ladakh.

Meanwhile Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur reviewed the situation in two districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, both having international border with Tibet –now under the Chinese occupation.

Senior army, ITBP, intelligence, besides state DGP Sanjay Kundu were present on the occasion.