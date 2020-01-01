Thousands of Muslims take out rally against CAA in Kochi
Kochi: Holding national flags and placards which read: "Born in India, Lived in India, will die in India", thousands of Muslims hit the streets in this port city on the New Year day, demanding that the Modi government withdraw the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
The people participating in the massive rally, took out from the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium here, raised slogans against the Central government's decision to implement CAA and carried photos of Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar and Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad.
The rally and the convention to declare agitation against the CAA was organised jointly by a coordination of Muslim organisations, including Samastha Kerala Jamiyathul Ulama, Kerala Muslim Jamaat, Dakshina Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen, Jamaat-e-Islam and Muslim League.
Various other Muslim organisations in the state are also part of the joint council which has claimed that lakhs people under different Mahallu committees have attended the rally.
