Thousands converge for 3rd 'mahapanchayat' in Baghpat

Baghpat (UP): The ripples of farmers' protest against the new agri laws on Delhi's borders spread further in western Uttar Pradesh with thousands of people converging for a 'mahapanchayat' on Sunday in Baghpat, the third such congregation in the region in as many days.

The 'sarv khap mahapanchayat' took place at the Tehsil ground here with farmers pouring in from nearby districts as well in tractor-trollies, many of which are decked up with music systems, the tricolor and farmer unions' flags.

This is the third 'mahapanchayat' of farmers in the region after a massive congregation in Muzaffarnagar on Friday and in Mathura on Saturday, both resolving to support the ongoing BKU-led protest at the Ghazipur border against the three new

farm laws.

BKU leader Rajendra Chaudhary told the crowd, the movement has to be continued with full strength.