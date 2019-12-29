Those opposing CAA are 'anti-Dalits': J P Nadda

New Delhi: BJP working president J P Nadda said on Sunday that opposition parties, which are protesting against the amended citizenship law, are "anti-Dalits" as 70-80 per cent of the people to be benefited from the legislation are from the community. The Dalit leaders who are opposing the law should be exposed, he said, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the "biggest protector" of the community.



Addressing a programme organised by a Dalit group, Nadda accused the Congress of spearheading the campaign to "mislead" minorities over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and stressed that the new law is all about giving citizenship to minorities from three neighbouring countries and not about taking away anyone's citizenship.

With most opposition parties opposing the CAA for incorporating religion as a criterion for granting citizenship to people who have fled Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, Nadda said the amended law has done "justice" to the people who were exploited and deprived of their rights in these countries. It has acted as a balm on festering wounds left behind by the Congress, he said.

Naming many castes to which the expected beneficiaries of the amended law belong, he claimed 70 to 80 per cent of them are Dalits.

"Those who are opposing it are anti-Dalits. We should understand," the BJP leader said and asked people to reach out to the members of the community over the issue.