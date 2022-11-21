Those dethroned taking out yatra to get back to power: PM

Surendranagar/ Navsari/ Jambusar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the Congress over "aukat" remarks and pitched himself as a "servant" of people with no royal lineage as he took a dig at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying those who are no longer ruling are taking out foot-march to get back to power.



Modi, on the third day of his campaigning for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat where Assembly polls will take place next month, also slammed the Opposition party for ignoring tribals, saying its leaders remained oblivious of existence of adivasis for a very long time even though they have been living in the country since the days of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

The PM addressed poll rallies at Surendranagar, Navsari and Jambusar in support of BJP candidates 10 days before the first phase of polling on December 1.

At the Surendranagar gathering, the BJP's top campaigner said instead of talking about development during elections, the opposition Congress is saying it will show him his "aukat."

"Now, the Congress does not talk about development during elections. Instead, Congress leaders are saying they will show Modi his 'aukat'. Just look at their arrogance. They, indeed, belong to a royal family, while I am merely a servant having no aukat," he asserted. "In the past, the Congress had used words like 'neech aadmi' (a vile man) , 'maut ka saudagar' and 'naali ka keeda' for me. I urge you to talk about development instead of playing this game of 'aukat'," the PM said, adding he swallows such insults because his focus is to make India a developed nation.

Modi said people who were dethroned long back were taking out yatra to get back the power. "Some people are doing foot-march to get back to power. They are also taking along those who had stalled the Narmada project for 40 years through litigation and kept Gujarat thirsty for 40 years. In this election, the people of Gujarat will punish those who are doing this padyatra. People will also punish those who were against the Narmada project," he said.

Canvassing for the BJP in Jambusar town in tribal-dominated Bharuch district, the Prime Minister said leaders of the Congress often mocked him for wearing traditional tribal attire at public functions.