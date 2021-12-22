Thoroughly examine: Channi to dept

Chandigarh: Reiterating his government's firm commitment to resolve all the pending issues of nurses on strike across the state, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday directed the senior officers of Health and Medical Education departments to get these issues thoroughly examined for its resolution positively within 10 days to their satisfaction.



A delegation of Punjab and UT Nursing Joint Action Committee called on CM Channi here at his official residence.

Assuring the delegation of sympathetic consideration of their genuine demands for an early solution, CM Channi appealed to them to shun the path of agitation as the doors of his government are always open for mutual dialogue. He said since employees were the backbone of the state administration and their wellbeing was of utmost importance for the state government.

The nurses' delegation comprising Paramjit Kaur Sandhu, Manjit Kaur Dhaliwal, Shaminder Ghuman, Satwant Kaur, Jaswinder Kaur and Davinder Sandhu (all conveners) thanked CM Channi for giving a patient hearing.