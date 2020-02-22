Thoothukudi violence: Rajinikanth seeks exemption from appearing before panel
Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth has sought exemption from personal appearance before the Aruna Jagadeesn Commission of Inquiry and has agreed to be ready to answer written questions.
The one person commission was set up by the Tamil Nadu government to probe into the violence and subsequent police firing that killed 13 people during the anti-Sterlite copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi in May 22, 2018.
The Commission had summoned Rajinikanth to appear before it on February 25.
Seeking exemption from his personal appearance as it would inconvenience the general public, Rajinikanth suggested to the Commission that he would answer written questions.
After visiting the injured people in Thoothukudi hospital in May 2018, Rajinikanth had told reporters it was the anti-social elements who indulged in arson and violence in Thoothukudi during protests against a Sterlite factory that led to the death of 13 people in police firing.
He said the Thoothukudi protests on May 22 turned violent only after police were attacked by anti-social elements, adding he would not accept attack on police.
Rajinikanth also said, as it happened during the Jallikattu demonstrations, miscreants infiltrated the movement in Thoothukudi where a peaceful protest was being organised against the Sterlite Copper smelter plant of Vedanta Ltd.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Of mysticism and magic - Bhutan22 Feb 2020 1:40 PM GMT
Rama, the vanquisher of Tataka22 Feb 2020 1:26 PM GMT
Peeling back the veneer22 Feb 2020 1:22 PM GMT
Matters of the Heart22 Feb 2020 1:21 PM GMT
Love in the time of WhatsApp22 Feb 2020 1:12 PM GMT