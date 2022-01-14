This Republic Day, freedom fighters to be honoured at home

Chandigarh: In view of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Haryana Government has decided that on the occasion of Republic Day celebrations 2022, freedom fighters will be honoured by the district officers at their residences.

In this regard, guidelines have been issued to all the Divisional Commissioners, District Deputy Commissioners and Sub-Divisional Officers (Civil) in connection with the celebration of Republic Day 2022 from the Office of the Chief Secretary.

In view of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, it is necessary to follow preventive measures while organizing various programmes or activities for Republic Day celebrations such as maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, proper sanitization, proper sanitation, avoiding large gatherings, protecting vulnerable persons and following all the guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to COVID-19 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health.

It has also been directed that all the programmes should be organised in such a way that people can be saved from large gatherings and this national festival should be celebrated by using technology appropriately. Organized events can be largely webcast to reach out to those who are not able to participate. Apart from this, there will be no P.T. show. Weak persons, children below 10 years of age should be kept away from these activities along with this all the guidelines and protocols related to Covid-19 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the State of Haryana should be strictly followed in the March Past. Apart from this, the guidelines issued by the Disaster Management Department, Haryana from time to time should also be followed.

It has also been clarified in the directions that the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, New Delhi regarding the hoisting of the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26, 2022, should be followed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.