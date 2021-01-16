There'll be consequences on farm protests, Sharad Pawar warns Centre

Mumbai: It was required of any sensible government to understand the sentiments of farmers agitating against the Centre's new laws, but it didn't happen and so there will be consequences of the same, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday.



Speaking to reporters here, Pawar also said it will be "strange" if governors of states take part in a mass contact campaign for collecting funds for Ram temple construction in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Pawar said he "does not take seriously" the issue of renaming cities like Aurangabad or Osmanabad, but added there was no discord in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress on it.

Farmers have been protesting near Delhi border seeking withdrawal of the Centre's three new farm laws.

"The farmers are protesting in such cold. Protesters have occupied a 5 kilometre stretch. They are firm on their demands. It was required of any sensible government to understand the sentiments of the farmers. But it didn't happen, so there will be consequences of the same," Pawar said.

On a query on the mass contact programme for seeking funds for Ram temple construction, Pawar said it is the right of any organisation to seek funds. "But I have heard, I don't know how far it is true, that governors of states are also taking part in it. If that news is true, then it is strange," Pawar said, without naming anyone.

The former Union minister said a governor holds a key post and belongs to the state and all its people.

"It would be a sign of being sensible for them (governors) to keep away from such issues on which people held opposite views," he added.

On the issue of renaming Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities, Pawar said he does not look at it seriously.

"There is no discord among us. You call it Aurangabad, Dharashiv or call it by any other name. I don't look at this issue seriously. Hence, I have not commented on this," he added.

The Shiv Sena has been pitching for renaming Aurangabad and Osmanabad as Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv respectively.

The Congress had earlier expressed its opposition to renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar.