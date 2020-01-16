'There should be minimum experience criteria for lawyers to appear in SC'
New Delhi: Chief Justice S A Bobde mooted an idea before the Bar on Thursday that there should be a minimum experience criteria for lawyers to appear before the Supreme Court.
A bench comprising the CJI and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant expressed its view on fixing some experience criteria for lawyers to appear before the top court when senior advocate and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Dushyant Dave raised the issue of difficulties being faced by advocates in getting the matters listed for urgent hearing.
"My lords, the Bar is facing problems in getting the matters listed for urgent hearing before the mentioning officer," Dave told the bench.
He said that at times lawyers are unable to persuade the mentioning officer about the "grave urgencies" of the matters which needed urgent hearing.
The CJI, who has been consistently saying that the mentioning of cases for urgent hearing should must be done before the mentioning officer and not before the first court, today said, "We do not want to start the day like this. The idea of urgency in the mind of Bar is different."
"We know that we have the power to restore the status quo ante (power to nullify the impact of orders of the court below) if required," the bench
said.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Gangasagar a huge success16 Jan 2020 6:40 PM GMT
MEA says China 'should refrain from raising Kashmir at16 Jan 2020 6:39 PM GMT
JNU extends semester registration date till Jan 1716 Jan 2020 6:39 PM GMT
Nitish will lead NDA in Bihar polls: Amit Shah16 Jan 2020 6:38 PM GMT
Five more Kashmiri political leaders released from16 Jan 2020 6:37 PM GMT