There is need for constructive debate on CAA, NPR: Naidu
Hyderabad: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said there was a need for an enlightened and constructive debate on issues such as Citizenship Amendment Act and National Population Register and stressed that there should be no scope for violence during protests.
"Whether it is CAA or NPR, people of the country should have an enlightened, meaningful and constructive discussion in constitutional houses, meetings and media as to when it came, why it came and what is the net impact,if there is any need to modify it, if so what are the suggestions.
If we discuss this, then our system will be strengthened and the public will be enlightened," he said.
Inaugurating the Birth Centenary Celebrations of the late Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, M Channa Reddy here, the Vice President said the Centre should also allay the apprehensions of those who express dissent.
"Agree to disagree is a fundamental principle in democracy. Whether we like it or not, the other side of the issue should be heard and accordingly act (appropriately)..
There should not be scope for violence during agitations," he said. Noting that dissent or disagreement has to be expressed in a constructive, democratic and peaceful manner, he recalled thatMahatma Gandhi had eschewed violence in all its forms even in the face of the most daunting challenges.
