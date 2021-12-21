'There are holy cows from Varanasi to Vadipatti, dare not poke fun'

Madurai (TN): India has "holy cows" grazing from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Vadipatti in Tamil Nadu and one dare not poke fun at them, the Madras High Court has held and said the Constitution would probably do with an amendment for "duty to laugh."



All over the country, national security happens to be the "ultimate holy cow," the Madras High Court Bench observed. The court's observation came while quashing a police FIR filed against a person for a Facebook post of photos with an accompanying caption "Trip to Sirumalai for shooting practice," apparently written in a lighter vein.

Justice G R Swaminathan invoked well-known satirists, cartoonists and journalists and said had they authored the judgement, "they would have proposed a momentous amendment to the Constitution of India to incorporate sub-clause (l) in Article 51-A," which deals with duty related to abiding by the Constitution and uphold and protect the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India among others.

"To this, the hypothetical author would have added one more fundamental duty- duty to laugh. The correlative right to be funny can be mined in Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution of India (the use of crypto vocabulary to be forgiven)," the judge said in his recent order.

Being funny is one thing and poking fun at another is different altogether, he added.

"Laugh at what? is a serious question. This is because we have holy cows grazing all over from Varanasi to Vadipatty. One dare not poke fun at them. There is however no single catalogue of holy cows. It varies from person to person and from region to region."

"A real cow, even if terribly underfed and emaciated, shall be holy in Yogi's terrain. In West Bengal, Tagore is such an iconic figure that Khushwant Singh learnt the lesson at some cost. Coming to my own Tamil Desh, the all-time iconoclast Periyar Shri E V Ramasamy is a super-holy cow.

In today's Kerala, Marx and Lenin are beyond the bounds of criticism or satire. ChhatrapatiShivaji and Veer Savarkar enjoy a similar immunity in Maharashtra. But all over India, there is one ultimate holy cow and that is national security, the judge said.

Petitioner Mathivanan, an office-bearer of CPI (ML), had sought quashing the FIR registered by Vadipatti police in Madurai over his Facebook post that carried his pictures of a visit to Siruamalai with the caption in Tamil-- "ThuppakkiPayirchikagaSirumalaiPayanam," translating to "Trip to Sirumalai for shooting practice."

"The petitioner herein is an important office-bearer of a not-so-important political party. CPI (ML) is now an over-ground organization which contests elections also. Paper warriors are also entitled to fantasise that they are swadeshi CheGuevaras," the judge said.