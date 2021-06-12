The resolve to build a new Chhattisgarh is being fulfilled: Baghel

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated development and construction works worth Rs 448 crore 77 lakh in Mungeli and Bemetara districts in a virtual programme organized at his residence office here on Saturday, including development works of Rs 276 crore 12 lakh in Mungeli district and development and construction works worth Rs 172 crore 65 lakh in Bemetara district. Baghel greeted the residents of both the districts on this occasion and said that the new Chhattisgarh which we had resolved to build, is being realized today. The imagination of Suraji Gaon is beginning to take shape.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced opening of 50 bedded Maternal Child Hospital (MCH) at Saja on the request of Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Ravindra Choubey.

The Chief Minister further said that villages and farmers are our top priority. Our's is a government of farmers and villagers. The benefits of Chhattisgarh government's schemes and programmes are reaching the people of all sections of the society. I am talking to farmers and villagers everyday. I am also very satisfied to see the satisfaction on their face.

The Chief Minister said that we have opened 171 Swami Atmanand English Medium Schools in the state so far, so that no student gets left behind in education due to economic reasons. It is a pleasant experience to see and hear the children of English schools conversing in fluent English, no one would have ever imagined that the children studying in government schools can speak English so well.

He said that work is being done to improve education, health, agriculture and infrastructure in the state.