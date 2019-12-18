Tharoor, Kishore among 23 to receive Sahitya Akademi Award 2019
New Delhi: Politician-writer Shashi Tharoor and playwright Nand Kishore Acharya are among 23 writers who will be bestowed with the Sahitya Akademi Award 2019.
The national academy of letters announced the names of the winners on Wednesday.
While Tharoor won the award for his book "An Era of Darkness" in English, Acharya will receive the recognition for his book of Hindi poetry, "Chheelatey Hue Apne Ko".
"The awards were recommended by distinguished jury members representing 23 Indian languages and approved by the Executive Board of the Sahitya Akademi which met today under the Chairmanship of Chandrashekhar Kambar, President, Sahitya Akademi," K Sreenivasarao, Secretary of the Akademi, said in a statement.
Seven poets will be given the award -- Phukan Ch. Basumatary (Bodo), Nand Kishore Acharya (Hindi), Niba A Khandekar (Konkani), Kumar Manish Arvind (Maithili), V Madhusoodanan Nair (Malayalam), Anuradha Patil (Marathi), and Penna Madhusudan (Sanskrit).
Joysree Goswami Mahanta (Assamese), L Birmangol Singh (Manipuri), Cho Dharman (Tamil) and Bandi Narayan Swami (Telugu) will receive the award for their
novels.
