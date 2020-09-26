Thane's COVID-19 case count grows by 1,670, death toll by 33

Thane: The coronavirus tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 1,67,013 with the addition of 1,670 cases, an official said on Saturday.

The new cases were reported on Friday.

The death toll in the district grew to 4,302 as 33 persons succumbed to the infection on Friday, he said.

Bhiwandi, Ambarnath and Badlapur civic bodies in the district did not report a single death on Friday, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 86.60 per cent and the mortality rate is 2.58 per cent.

There are 18,080 active patients in Thane district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the tally of positive cases has gone up to 33,545 and death toll to 641, an official said.