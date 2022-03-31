Thane reports five new COVID-19 cases

Thane: With the addition of five coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 7,08,769, an official said on Thursday.



These cases were reported on Wednesday.

As the virus did not claim any life during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,880. Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the case count has gone up to 1,63,590, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said.