Thane records 52 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 452

Thane: Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 52 new COVID-19 cases, raising its infection count to 7,44,837, a health official said on Monday.



With the addition of these numbers on Sunday, there are currently 452 active COVID-19 cases in Thane district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

No fatality was reported on Sunday and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,962.

The recovery count has reached 7,33,127, the official added.