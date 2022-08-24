Thane records 366 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 2,131

Thane: Thane district of Maharashtra has recorded 366 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 7,39,400, a health official said on Wednesday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Tuesday, the active COVID-19 tally in the district has reached 2,131 compared to 2,016 the previous day, he said.

One death was also reported on Tuesday, which raised the fatality toll in Thane to 11,939.

The count of recoveries has reached 7,25,710, he added.