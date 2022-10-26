Thane records 20 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 465

Thane: As many as 20 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking the infection tally to 7,46,464, a health official said on Wednesday.



With the addition of the latest cases on Tuesday, there are currently 465 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.



The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,964, he said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,34,783.

