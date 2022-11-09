Thane records 16 new COVID-19 cases; active tally comes down to 299

Thane: Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection count to 7,47,028, a health official said on Wednesday.



These new infections were recorded on Tuesday, he said, adding that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the district has come down to 299 compared to 341 the previous day.



The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,966. The recovery count has reached 7,35,515 he added.

