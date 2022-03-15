Thane logs 7 new COVID-19 cases, no death

Thane: Thane has added seven new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 7,08,621, an official said on Tuesday.



These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,878, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,443, while the death toll stands at 3,392, another official said.