Thane logs 33 new COVID-19 cases, active tally at 434

Thane: Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded 33 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 7,44,906, a health official said on Wednesday.



With the addition of the latest cases on Tuesday, the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, currently has 434 active COVID-19 cases, he said.



No death was reported on Tuesday and the fatality toll in Thane stood at 11,962. The recovery count has reached 7,33,231, he added.

