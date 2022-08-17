Thane logs 118 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 1,660
Thane: With the addition of 118 new coronavirus positive cases, the overall infection tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 7,37,198, a health official said on Wednesday.
These cases were recorded on Tuesday, and the district currently has 1,660 active cases, he said.
Since nobody succumbed to the infection on Tuesday, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,938, while the recovery count has reached 7,24,227, he added.
