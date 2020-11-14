Thane district's COVID-19 tally rises by 566; death toll by 6

Thane: With the addition of 566 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 2,18,566, an official said on Saturday.

The death toll in the district went up to 5,507 as the virus claimed six lives on Friday.

So far, 2,06,323 patients have recovered from the infection. With this, the district's recovery rate now stands at 94.40 per cent and the mortality rate is 2.52 per cent, he said.

The number of active patients is 6,736.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the number of positive cases has grown to 41,764, while the fatality count has reached 1,108, the official said.



