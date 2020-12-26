Thane district's COVID-19 tally rises by 355, death toll by 71

Thane: With 355 new coronavirus positive cases, the infection tally in Maharashtra's Thane district mounted to 2,41,142, an official said on Saturday.

These new cases were reported on Friday.

The death toll in the district grew to 5,917 with seven latest fatalities, the official said.

As 2,30,938 patients have recuperated so far, the district's recovery rate went up to 95.77 per cent. There are 4,287 active cases in the district at present and the mortality rate is 2.45 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the overall COVID- 19 case count has gone up to 44,073and the fatality count to 1,181, another official said.



