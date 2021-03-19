Thane district's COVID-19 count rises by 1636, death toll by 7

Thane: The coronavirus tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 2,82,368 with the addition of 1,636 new cases, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of seven persons, the death toll in the district grew to 6,362.

The COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.25 per cent, he added.

So far, 2,63,818 patients have recuperated from the infection, which took the recovery rate to 93.43 per cent.

There are 12,188 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 47,090, while the death toll is 1,207, another official said.