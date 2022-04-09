Thane district reports six more coronavirus cases

Thane: The COVID-19 infection tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up by six to reach 7,08,833, an official said on Saturday.



These cases were reported on Friday.

Since nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district remained constant at 11,883. Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,63,595, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said.