Thane district reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Thane: With the addition of 12 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 7,09,035, an official said on Saturday.



These cases were reported on Friday.

As the virus claimed the life of one person during the day, the death toll in the district stood at 11,893, he said, adding that Thane's mortality rate is 1.67 per cent.

In neighboring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,63,612, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said.