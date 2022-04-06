Thane district logs six COVID-19 cases

Thane: Thane district in Maharashtra has reported six fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 7,08,810, an official said on Wednesday.



These cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the district remains unchanged at 11,883 for the past several days as no new fatalities due to the viral infection were reported. The mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, the official added.

The COVID-19 case count in neighbouring Palghar district stands at 1,63,595 and the death toll at 3,407 as of Wednesday, an official said.