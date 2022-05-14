Thane district in Maha reports 19 coronavirus cases
Thane: The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose by 19 to reach 7,09,312, an official said on Saturday.
These cases were reported on Friday.
As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,894, he said, adding that the mortality rate is 1.67 per cent.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,63,612, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said.
