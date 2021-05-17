Thakur sends 17 mobile med units for 12 district in HP, 70 die in 24-hr

Shimla: After getting three PSA Oxygen plants set-up at Hamirpur, Una and Bilaspur, all three districts in Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, Union MoS for Finance and Corporate affairs Anurag Thakur has rushed more emergency medical aid to Himachal Pradesh, which reported 70 deaths even on Sunday.



It was the highest ever toll taking the total in Himachal Pradesh to 2311, of which 1145 have died in the past four weeks only. At Anurag Thakur's initiative, Himachal Pradesh will get 17 mobile medical units to cater emergency needs in all 12 districts of the state ,including five hotspot districts of Una, Kangra, Solan, Sirmaur and Shimla.

BJP National President J P Nadda flagged off 'Aspatal Mobile Medical Units 'carrying COVID medical supplies for Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur ,in a message has thanked Anurag Thakur for providing voluntary help under his personal initiative -- Saansad Mobile Swasthya Seva, which has provided medical help to people of Hamirpur and accessible rural population in Hamirpur.

The emergency medical material being provided include three lakh Ply Mask,50,000 N-95 Mask, 2500 Gloves,10,000 Face Shield, 7000 PPE kits, 6000 Oxygen Masks, 1500 Oxygen Regulator and 250 Nasal Cannula. Anurag Thakur hoped that the medical resources will strengthen relief efforts in Himachal and save lives.

"The Asptal initiative till now has provided free medical tests and treatment to over 5.5 Lakh people-- 65% of them women. This initiative has been working even during the COVID period with a motivated team of doctors, nurses and lab technicians".

Meanwhile a data release by the state government revealed that more young people are dying in Himachal Pradesh during the second wave of pandemic as figures show nearly 88% of deaths occurred in those persons, who had attained the age of 45 years.

Among deceased – 1,337 (61.2%) were males and 848 (38.8%) were females.

Among the total deaths, comorbidities were present in 1196 (54.7%) persons, non comorbid were 989 (45.3%). Majority of the co-morbidities include Diabetes Mellitus 594 (49.6%), Hypertension 528 (44.1%), Chronic Kidney Disease 119 (9.9%) and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease 89 (7.4%). Highest number of deaths i.e. 613 have been recorded in the District Kangra.

An official spokesperson informed that 1074 deaths ,which were analysed the average age of the person was found around 59-60 years. If compared to the mean age of people dying in the whole pandemic reveals that comparatively younger people are dying in the second wave.

This might be due to the vaccination which was earlier prioritised for the people more than 60 years and now also done for 45 plus with comorbidities.