Thailand Ambassador meets CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Thailand Ambassador to India Pattarat Hongtong on Tuesday met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at his office to discuss possibilities to strengthen business, sports, academic, agriculture and cultural ties between Thailand and Haryana. Hongtong held extensive discussions with the CM identifying various development avenues between Haryana and Thailand. She especially sought cooperation from the Haryana Government in exploring investment possibilities in the food processing sector.

"As Haryana has one of the highest economic potentials including automobiles and agriculture sector various exchange programmes can be organized between Thailand and Haryana, asserted Hongtong.

She also showed keen interest in exporting the products produced by Thailand. While expressing investment interest in Haryana, Hongtong said that possibilities should be explored to strengthen economic growth and investment ties with Haryana for progress with Thailand.

Hongtong also showed interest in getting the details about various flagship programmes and initiatives taken by Khattar led state government, after which she was apprised about Parivar Pehchan Patra, first of its kind ambitious scheme of the Haryana Government which had been implemented in the State for bringing the benefits of all government welfare schemes under one umbrella.