T'gana: Rao strips Health Minister of portfolio

Hyderabad: A day after an inquiry was ordered into the land grabbing allegations levelled against Health Minister Etala Rajender, his portfolio was transferred to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday.

"On the advice of the Chief Minister of Telangana, the Honble Governor has approved the transfer of the Medical and Health and Family Welfare portfolio from Etala Rajender to the CM with immediate effect," an official communiqu said.

Now Rajender would remain a minister without any portfolio in KCR's cabinet.

Rao had on Friday directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of encroachment of land by Rajender on the outskirts of Achampet about 55 km from here.

Reacting to the development, Rajender told media that it appears to be planned and he will announce his future course of action after discussing with his followers.

"I came to know that my portfolio was taken by the CM.

The Chief Minister has the right to take any portfolio. He has control on all subjects. It appears all these are planned developments. I will react after I get all the information. I was busy with COVID-19 pandemic issues," he said.