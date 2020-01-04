Terrorists hurl grenade on CRPF personnel in Srinagar, vehicles damaged
Srinagar: Suspected terrorists hurled a grenade at CRPF personnel in Kawdara locality here on Saturday, resulting in damage to several vehicles, police said.
However, there was no immediate report of any casualty or injury, they said.
A grenade was hurled by terrorists to target CRPF personnel posted in Kawdara locality of the interior area of the city in the afternoon, a police official said.
Several vehicles were hit by the shrapnels, he said.
The area was cordoned off immediately after the explosion and further details are awaited, the official said.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Rahul Gandhi condemns mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara4 Jan 2020 10:02 AM GMT
DSGMC, Akali Dal stage protest near Pak High Commission...4 Jan 2020 10:00 AM GMT
Jamia semester exams to begin on January 94 Jan 2020 9:15 AM GMT
Former TN Assembly Speaker PH Pandian dead4 Jan 2020 9:13 AM GMT
Artists take up brush & paint to protest against CAA & NRC4 Jan 2020 9:10 AM GMT