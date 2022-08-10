Terrorist planning attack on I-Day arrested; UP police claim ISIS link

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested an alleged terrorists with Islamic State links who was planning a terror attack on Independence Day, an official said here. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the police arrested Sabauddin Azmi, a member of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, after questioning him at its Lucknow headquarters, ADG Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said in a statement. The suspect, a resident of the of Amilo area of Azamgarh district, also goes by the names Dilawar Khan and Bairam Khan, the statement said. A case has been registered against Azmi, who was in direct contact with an ISIS recruiter, under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act, it added. The ATS has seized materials used in making bombs, an illegal weapon and cartridges from the accused. The UP ATS received information that the accused, after being influenced by ISIS ideology, was spreading jihadi ideas and trying to get others to join the terror outfit.

