Terrorism in all forms of manifestation remains the most serious threat to international peace and security: MEA

New Delhi: Ahead of United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) two-day meeting in India on counter-terrorism on October 28 and 29 in Mumbai and New Delhi, India's foreign ministry claimed that terrorism in all forms of manifestation remains to constitute one of the most serious threats to international peace and security with the growing prevalence of technology and the rapid rise in digitisation.



The two-day session will be discussing 'The use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes and will have three sub-themes- countering terrorist exploitation of information and communication technologies, countering terrorism financing online- threads and opportunities related to new payment technologies and fundraising methods, and threads pose by terrorists- use of unmanned aircraft's systems'.

While addressing the media persons here in the national capital, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj mentioned, "As we all know the terror thread persists and despite our best efforts have evolved. Terrorism, all in forms of manifestation remains to constitute one of the most serious threats to international peace and security with the growing prevalence of technology and the rapid rise in digitisation- addressing

the use of new and emerging technologies for terror purposes has become an issue of CTC concern."

"Therefore, addressing this issue while also recognising the potential of these technologies to increase the effectiveness of counter-terrorism efforts. The committee has come together in India to hold its special meeting on countering the use of emerging technologies for terrorist purposes," the senior Indian diplomat added.

Moreover, the special meeting, hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, will be focusing specifically on the rapid development and increasing threat for youth for terrorist purposes of three significant technologies- the internet, including social media, new payment technologies and fundraising methods and unmanned aerial systems. In this context, the special meeting will serve to reflect on recent developments and the latest evidence-based research regarding the threats, posed by the use of these technologies for terrorist purposes as well as global efforts to counter these threats while respecting human rights and fundamental freedoms.

While, Sanjay Verma, Secretary to West, mentioned, "Counter Terrorism has been India's focus during the last quarter of this year. On November, 18 and 19 India will also be hosting the third ministerial conference on 'No money for terror'. That will be in New Delhi."

Meanwhile, Leading experts from UN operational partners - specialised agencies also be addressing this panel discussion. Officials said that it is expected that the outcome of the UNCTC meeting would feed into India's UNSC presidency in December. Also an opening briefing on Global Counter-Terrorism Architecture, principles and way ahead- is scheduled to be held in New York, USA on December 15, 2022.

Besides, all the current 15 members of UNSC and the incoming 5 and other senior officials will attend a memorial for victims of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai during the first day of the session on Friday, at the Taj Mumbai hotel, one of the sites of the attacks in 2008.

On the second day, on Saturday, there will be a high-level ministerial plenary session in which UNSG's message along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other ministerial participants will address the delegates.