Terrorism biggest form of human rights violation: Shah

New Delhi: In the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday asked the top commanders of the Army to prepare for every possible security challenge that India may face in future including that of unconventional and asymmetric warfare.



In an address at the biannual Army Commanders' Conference, Singh also mentioned the eastern Ladakh row with China and expressed full confidence that while troops are standing firm, the ongoing talks for peaceful resolution will continue and that disengagement and de-escalation is the way forward.

"It is our 'whole of government' approach to ensure availability of best weapons, equipment and clothing to our troops braving extreme weather and hostile forces to defend our territorial integrity," he was quoted as saying by the defence ministry.

On the process to set up theatre commands, Singh said it is the need of the hour. "The formalisation of integrated theatre command is the need of the hour and I am happy with the progress being made towards the same. I have full confidence in the senior military leadership," he said.

"The nation is proud of its Army and the government is committed to facilitating the Army in their forward movement, on the road to reforms and capability modernisation," Singh said. Referring to the situation along the Western borders, he complimented the Indian Army's response to cross border terrorism when the proxy war by the adversary continues.

The defence minister also complimented the Army Chief Gen MM Naravane for successfully leading the Army in the last two-and-half years of his tenure.

Singh also noted that the present complex world situation could affect everyone obally and that "unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war will be part of the future conventional wars."

He said cyber, information, communication, trade and finance sectors have all become an inseparable part of future conflicts and such a scenario will require the Armed forces to keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies.

"Addressed the Army Commanders Conference today. Complimented the Indian Army for their operational preparedness and capabilities. Exhorted the Military leadership to prepare for every possible challenge in future, including the challenge of unconventional & asymmetric warfare," Singh tweeted.

In his address, he reaffirmed the faith of the billion-plus citizens in the Indian Army as one of the most trusted and inspiring organisations in the country, the ministry said in a statement.

It said he highlighted the stellar role played by the Army in guarding the country's borders and fighting terrorism apart from providing assistance to the civil administration whenever called for. "I compliment the excellent synergy between the CAPF/ Police forces and the Army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The synergised operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are contributing to increased stability in the region and the same should continue," he said.